Sunday series on Progressive Christianity begins on Sept 10 at Neighborhood Congregational Church

Neighborhood Congregational Church invites residents of Laguna and surrounding communities to a Sunday series on Progressive Christianity. Beginning on Sun, Sept 10, and continuing for another six weeks, participants will learn what it means to be a progressive Christian, and how it can affect one’s daily life.

Each program begins at 10 a.m., dress is casual, and includes contemplation and live music by local artists. There will be a question and answer period after each session, along with coffee and refreshments. The series will also highlight a Homecoming Event and potluck lunch on Sept 24.

During the series, many vital questions will be addressed: Is it possible to take the dogma out of religion and move forward focusing on truth, justice, and love? What values can it teach children today as they strive to navigate this difficult world? What opportunities will it give children to learn compassion for others, how to work as a team, and find a wider family? Can Christianity provide both answers and pose questions?

Rev. Rod Echols says, “We’re going to begin Sun, Sept 10, focusing on “an old story for a new time.”

The subsequent weekly topics include: Sept 17, We are Not Alone; Sept 24, A Pilgrim State of Mind; Oct 1, What Exactly Do We Believe; Oct 8, Living the Questions; Oct 15, Peace & Justice for All; Oct 22, Standing on the Side of Love.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is open and affirming, and no matter where one is on life’s journey, each guest is welcome. The Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive behind Ralph’s Supermarket. Children’s Sunday School is available.

To download a flyer, visit www.ncclaguna.org, or call the office at (949) 494-8061.