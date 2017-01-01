Protect our wilderness, join Laguna Canyon Foundation’s fun band of volunteers and #KeepItWild

Throughout the South Coast Wilderness, LCF’s volunteers help #KeepItWild and support OC Parks staff with a variety of functions.

Backcountry Patrol (hiking or biking). After specialized training, volunteers patrol the backcountry on bikes or foot to support the OC Parks staff.

Restoration and Stewardship. Work side-by-side with OC Parks Rangers and LCF staff to remove invasive species, plant new plants, brush “social” (illegal) trails, and maintain existing trails.

Trail maintenance. Select restoration projects.

Click on photo for larger image

Volunteers assist in restoration projects

Wilderness Access Volunteers (WAV). Whether indoors at the Nix Nature Center or at staging areas and trailheads around the park, trained volunteers “WAV” and greet park guests, suggesting an appropriate trail, or to share a map, provide water, explain which trails are for biking, hiking, which trails allow dogs, and provide general assistance.

Native Plant Nursery. In the Willow plant nursery, volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, sterilize plant containers and equipment and/or help maintain the facilities.

Wildlife Camera Project, Volunteers assist the wildlife camera team to collect images from park cameras and sort and catalog digital photos.

“Sweeping” on naturalist-led hikes. Support volunteer-leaders on hikes, rides and interpretive events by “sweeping” (bringing up the rear) and helping with paperwork.

Office work, special events and much more.

Click on photo for larger image

Susan at Nix Center offers help to visitor

There are two types of volunteers, temporary and certified.

Because temporary volunteers are “short-term” (i.e. sign up for one event at a time), there is no formal training needed. Go to the LCF website at www.laguna canyon.org/volunteer to get a full description of these fun events and #keepitwild!

Keep it Wild - Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Sat, Oct 7, Sat, Nov 4, Sat, Dec 2.

Keep it Wild - Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Sat, Oct 21, Sat, Nov 18, Sat, Dec 16.

Nursery Plant Propagation and Care Day, Sat, Sept 9, Sat, Oct 14, Sat, Nov 11, Sat, Dec 9.

Restoration Stewardship – Pecten Reef, Tues, Sept 12, Tues, Oct 10, Tues, Nov 14, Tues, Dec 12.

Certified Volunteers go through an orientation, are mentored/trained, commit to a background check and CPR training (which LCF provides at no cost), and serve a minimum number of hours per month. They wear uniforms and name badges (which LCF provides) and support policies and requirements of LCF and OC Parks. Those interested in becoming a certified volunteer should complete the online interest form (at website listed above) and register for one of the upcoming Volunteer Orientations.

Our beautiful wilderness needs volunteer help!