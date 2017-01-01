No Square Theatre announces upcoming classes for youth plus auditions for Annie

No Square Theatre has announced the start dates for four different youth classes, all under the direction of Ella Wyatt, as well as the timing of auditions for Annie.

No Square Theatre’s youth programs are created and directed by performing artists with both professional experience and degrees in their respective fields.

In the winter session, there will be four different classes to choose from.

Classes one and two will take place on Tuesdays from Sept 19 – Dec 19 (no classes on Oct 31 or Nov 21). Class one will be from 4 - 5:15 p.m. Kids will learn a capella arrangements of popular Christmas carols and holiday songs, complete with harmonies, to perform at the opening gala for Annie on the evening of Sat, December 2. There will be opportunities for solos as well.

Guest teachers will liven up the classes

Class two will be from 5:15 - 6:30 p.m., teaching stage production to kids ages 10 and above. This class will focus on all of the non-performance elements of putting on a show - sets, costumes, props, and lighting will all be covered, with plenty of guest teachers from the entertainment industry, including Sammi Wallschlaeger, an art director from The Voice and the hit Disney TV show, KC Undercover.

There is also the potential of being director’s assistant for future No Square Theatre youth productions.

Acting, schmacting!

Classes three and four take place on Wednesdays from Sept 20 – Dec 20 (no class on Nov 22). Class three will be from 4 - 5:15 p.m. learning schmacting for ages six and above.

Geared towards LagunaTots cast members past, present, and future, the Schmacting class will focus on perfecting that over-the-top performing style that will get you a featured part in the next production of LagunaTots. Learn how to ham it up and get the laughs that every performer craves while telling the silly stories of LagunaTots parody songs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Alexis Amaradio

Kids loved the summer camp at No Square this year

Class four will be from 5:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. learning improv for ages 10 and above. During this class, kids will explore the elements of improvisation, learning the core fundamentals and principles of improv, focusing on various games and exercises that encourage trust, communication, agreement (“yes and”), active listening, character, and making your scene partner look good, all culminating in an improv performance showcase during our class time on 12/20 at 5:30pm.

Prices range according to how many classes are taken, one class is $300, two classes are $550, three classes are $825, and four classes total out to be $1,000.

For more information on registering for any of these classes, visit www.nosquare.org.

Auditions for Annie are set to begin on Friday Sept 22

Adding more exciting news, is the announcement of the play Annie and the opening of auditions. Directed by Joe Lauderdale and choreographed by Ellen Prince, this production will be a minimal staging based on the ideas of Story Theatre. The Ensemble will be even more important than a traditionally mounted production.

Auditions for adult roles and ensemble only will be on Fri, Sept 22 at 6 p.m. Auditions for Annie and orphans only will be on Sat, Sept 23 at 10 a.m. Callbacks for Annie and the orphans will be done on Sun, Sept 24 at 1 p.m. and must be able to sing and read from the script. Callbacks for adults and ensemble will be on Sun, Sept 24 at 6 p.m. For more information on scheduling an audition with the director, visit www.nosquare.org/auditions.