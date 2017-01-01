Laguna Food Pantry welcomes new executive director Anne Belyea

The Laguna Food Pantry has named Anne Belyea as its executive director. A recent addition to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors, she will vacate that position to fulfill her duties managing the Pantry’s development, communications, and administration.

A resident of Laguna Beach for more than 25 years, the Louisiana native has previously worked as a senior analyst for the City of Laguna Beach and as executive director of a privately funded nonprofit transportation agency. She earned an MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Submitted photo

Anne Belyea

Dr. Korey Jorgensen, chairman of the Laguna Food Pantry board, commented, “Anne is a longtime supporter of the pantry and knows our organization well, so we jumped at the chance to recruit her for this leadership position. She has a strong business and nonprofit background and a track record as a disciplined administrator.

“We look forward to having Anne at the helm to further strengthen the Laguna Food Pantry, which offers a vital safety net to people who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry provides free, nutritious groceries to 300 or more low-income families. Half of those families include babies and children. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.