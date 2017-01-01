Laguna Dance Festival announces Master Classes

Master classes with dance masters and a one-of-a-kind on-stage rehearsal this year are part of the expanded Laguna Dance Festival. Feature performances begin Sept 14 with the iconic Paul Taylor Dance Company of NYC and conclude with the groundbreaking Ballet BC of Canada at Laguna Playhouse.

“We’re delighted to once again offer an opportunity for aspiring dancers and dance professionals to take classes with some of the most extraordinary performers and choreographers on the stage, and learn more about the business of dancing as well as the art,” says Jodie Gates, Laguna Dance Festival Founder/Artistic Director, and Vice-Dean, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.

Up first, Patrick Corbin, alum of the prestigious Paul Taylor Dance Company, will conduct a master class on Sat Sept 9, from noon to 2 p.m. A celebrated dancer and choreographer, Corbin currently teaches dance at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and also directs and choreographs for worldwide audiences.

Submitted Photo

Patrick Corbin set to teach a master class for the Laguna Art Festival

“Master classes provide access to movement theory, practice, technique, and choreography that many students haven’t experienced, which creates a unique opportunity for professional and personal growth. As a master teacher, it is a special pleasure to expose dancers to the diverse choreography of Paul Taylor,” says Corbin.

Master Class with Ballet BC’s rehearsal director, Makaila Wallace, will be held on Sun, Sept 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, just before the company’s final performance. This is a unique opportunity to explore contemporary dance movement and choreography with some of most inventive dancers on the modern stage.

Master Classes are held at Laguna Beach High School. Tickets are $25 for students, and $15 for observers. Students must be age 12 or older and at an intermediate or advanced level.

Master-class performance packages are also available

As the master classes will focus on elements of dance performed at the Festival, there is an opportunity for students to tie the two together with a master class-performance package ticket of $50. There is also a group rate for ten or more students taking the Sunday morning Ballet BC class followed by the matinee performance.

Tickets are available at www.lagunadancefestival.org.

A very special program, “Choreograph Your Career” will take place on Sun, Sept 10, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature top LA choreographers and dance administrators, and includes a mock audition with Laguna Dance Festival founder and artistic director, Jodie Gates.

Also, in a first for the Festival, “Backstage with Paul Taylor Dance Company” features Patrick Corbin and two of the company’s lead dancers in a rehearsal on stage at the Playhouse, on Sep 13, at 7 p.m. This is a free event, first come, first seated.

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class performances on the local stage and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. An award-winning non-profit enterprise in collaboration with many local arts programs, see the Festival schedule, tickets, and video excerpts of previous performances at http://www.lagunadancefestival.org.