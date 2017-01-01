Broadway stars and Hello Dolly Bars will be featured at the Ocean Institute Fundraiser, Sept 9

What are Hello Dolly Bars? Guests attending the Sand Dollar Guild’s “An Evening On Broadway” on Sept 9 will find out. According to organizers, in addition to an amazing musical journey through favorite Broadway musicals, performed by Broadway star Ivan Rutherford and friends, attendees will taste a bit of Broadway history.

Hello Dolly Bars were created by the original caterer for the opening night party of Hello Dolly on Broadway. One of the local Sand Dollar Members inherited [the recipe] from her mother in Aztec New Mexico, who got it from the caterer. These melt-in-your-mouth memories will be served as dessert for a delicious dinner prior to the start of the musical evening.

Mission Viejo Country Club Executive Chef Bob Peterson has planned a special menu for the occasion, starring a plethora of appetizers and food stations at the lovely venue. Crostini of Gorgonzola, Fig spread, Malaysian Chicken Satay provide the pre-course for the Chinese Chicken salad and the Fusilli Pasta Alfredo with Meat Sauce.

Bob is a graduate of the Western Culinary Institute, and has been in the hospitality and culinary industry for over 25 years.

The event will take place at the Mission Viejo Country Club, 26200 Country Club Drive, Mission Viejo from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ocean Institute’s popular Ocean in Motion program. The specially equipped van and trained instructors reach out to special needs and underserved children in Orange County and beyond.

Doors open for this year’s event at 5 p.m. to a special menu light supper and no-host bar. The elegant evening of favorite musical pieces from hit Broadway shows like Les Miserables, West Side Story, Hello Dolly, Grease, and Oklahoma will be performed by Ivan Rutherford, whose acclaimed Broadway singing career includes over 2300 performances playing the lead role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. He is joined by Shannon Brennan, co-director and co-star of Broadway Nights Cabaret, and Robert Meffe, Director of Music for the MFA Musical Theater Program at SDSU.

A silent auction with exciting vacation and restaurant packages and services will also hit a high note of the evening. Palm Springs Hilton offers a stay that includes the use of a car from Allen Cadillac. A stay at The Ranch has spa treatments included. A charming condo and dinner in exclusive Rancho Mirage courtesy of Mavar Realty is the perfect get-away.

Rounds of golf from area golf courses, merchandise and services from local businesses such as Stance, Mike’s Pet Care, Salon Incognito and original signed artwork by local artists, theater tickets and more will round out the evening’s fun.

Tickets are on sale now. Premium seating is on a first come first served basis. Contact Katy Moss, Sand Dollar Membership Chair, for ticket information. 949-494-4281, or www.ocean-institute.org/general-information/sand-dollar-guild.