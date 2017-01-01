SHACC holds first Annual Golf Surfari on Mon Sep 18

Surfing Heritage & Culture Center (SHACC) is pleased to announce their first annual Golf Surfari fundraising tournament, on Mon, Sep 18, at the San Juan Hills Golf Club.

Celebrities signed up to play so far include: Wayne Rabbit Bartholomew, Robert Wingnut Weaver, Pat O’Connell, Paul Strauch, Gregory Harrison, Steve Walden, Jeff Clark and Dana Brown.

Legendary shapers are creating one-of-a-kind putters that will be auctioned off. Shapers include Bob “The Greek” Bolen, Dick Brewer, Jeff Clark, Bill Hamilton, Rich Harbour, Roger Hinds, Jimmy Lewis, Jim “The Genius” Phillips, Rusty Preisendorfer, Bill Stewart, Kenny Tilton and “Balsa Bill” Yerkes.

Rich Harbour made this Banana Model inspired for the live auction

There will be an 18-hole Scramble tournament that includes reception, lunch, golf, silent/live auction, dinner and awards ceremony. The timeline is as follows: 11:30 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 6p.m. dinner, and 6:30 p.m. live auction.

Adding to the auction pieces is Jimmy Lewis and his rainbow resin putter head!

Founded in 2000, SHACC is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, presenting and promoting surfing’s heritage for the appreciation and education of current and future generations. SHACC serves as the world’s foremost educational and support resource for surfing publications, manufacturers, and museums. Learn more at http://www.surfingheritage.org.

To purchase tickets or register, call 949.388.0313 x0. By calling, you can also become a sponsor. Ticket prices range depending on the group size, but common groups include a foursome for $750 and an individual for $195. The night promises to be memorable for all who attend.