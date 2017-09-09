City Manager’s Updates

Planning Commission recommendation on the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance - The Laguna Beach Planning Commission will review a revised draft of the Historic Preservation Ordinance at its next meeting, which will be held on Wed, Sept 6, starting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (located at 505 Forest Ave). The Planning Commission will be reviewing the revised draft to provide a recommendation to the City Council. To view a copy of the staff report for this item, please refer to the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Labor Day Holiday Trash Collection Schedule - In observation of the Labor Day holiday on Mon, Sept 4, trash collection will be delayed one day for the entire week. All residents should place trash for collection on the day after their regular trash collection day.

Labor Day Schedule for Transit Services - Laguna Beach Transit is operating a modified schedule on Labor Day, Sept 4. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The services that will be operating are Coastal Trolleys, Canyon Trolley and Neighborhood Trolleys routes in Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights and Bluebird Canyon. Neighborhood service will not be available in North and South Laguna.

Off-Season Transit Hours - Starting Tuesday, Sept 5, Laguna Beach Transit will begin its off-season hours shown below:

Coastal Trolley: Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Sat, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Neighborhood Trolleys in Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights and Bluebird Canyon: Monday through Thursday 6:40 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Neighborhood Service to North and South Laguna: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information visit our website at http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys.

Crescent Point Turf Renovation - The lawn areas at Crescent Point are undergoing turf renovation for a period of 2-4 weeks, followed by a rapid greening of the existing turf and establishment of new grass in the renovated areas For more information, please contact Public Works Deputy Director, Dale Schuck at (949) 497-0735.

Cress Street Sidewalk Improvements - Construction began this week to extend the sidewalk on Cress Street from Bluebird Park to Temple Terrace. During working hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, a temporary traffic signal will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone, and minor delays can be expected. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Sunset Serenades - Every Friday evening from Sept 8 through Sept 29, at 5:30 p.m., The Arts Commission will present Sunset Serenades. The free concerts are held at the Heisler Park Amphitheatre with a variety of music genres.

9/8: Tommy Kowalczyk - Rock and Classical Piano

9/15: Jason Feddy sings The Laguna Beach Police Blotter

9/22: Ginger Root - summer grooves from the Chapman University band

9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Juried Fine Art 2017 - The Arts Commission is currently accepting submissions for the 2017 Laguna Beach Juried Fine Art Exhibition. The exhibition is open to Orange County artists 18 years of age or older. Entries must be made via www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com by September 9, 2017. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Poet Laureate Showcase at LCAD Gallery - Kate Buckley, City of Laguna Beach’s inaugural Poet Laureate, has launched a Poet Laureate’s Showcase series of readings, aimed at bringing nationally known poets to Laguna Beach. The next Showcase will be held on Thurs, Sept 14, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

FREE Smart Gardening Series with Local Master Gardeners-Learn how to grow and maintain healthy and beautiful plants and landscapes, which improves both our community and the environment. Call (949) 464-6645 or go online at www.lagunabeachcity.net “recreation classes” to register for these workshops. Topics include: Small Space Edible Gardening, Sat, Sept 16; Creating Beautiful Pumpkin Succulent Centerpieces, Sat, Oct 14 and Beautiful Bulbs, Sat, Nov 11. All workshops are held from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

NEW! Poetry of Memoir Workshop - Please jointhe City’s first Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley on Wed, Sept 20 from 5 -7 p.m. for a free workshop specially prepared for the Laguna Beach’s seniors age 50+. Kate will provide an introduction to poetry as memoir, share some examples, and lead the class in writing their own poems, drawing upon memories and personal experiences. Please bring paper and pen. This program has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. To register, visit the front desk of the Community & Susi Q Center, call (949) 464-6645 or online at www.lagunabeachcity.net click “recreation classes”.

Fall Quarter 2017 Registration Activities - Registration for fall 2017 recreation activities for all ages is still open. To register and see the list of programs available please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.