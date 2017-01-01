Boys and Girls Club set to launch Cox Technology Center on Sept 21

The Boys & Girls Club announced the grand opening date of Thurs, Sept 21 at 3 p.m. for the new Cox Technology Center on site of the Canyon Branch facility located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road.

The Center was made possible by a $15,000 grant through The James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications, which will create a significant upgrade to the existing glass-enclosed space and source for the Club’s future generation of technologists, graphic designers and engineers.

The project includes the installation of state-of-the-art hardware, software, 3D printer and tablets, serving to complement Canyon Branch as a new energetic dimension to the 23,000+ square foot facility.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

(L- R) Ellen, Alexandra, Riley, and Landon preparing for the new installation

“We are thrilled to officially open the site next month, and incredibly appreciative to those at Cox Communications in making it all possible,” said Pam Estes, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. “With these new assets, we will continue our approach of fostering learning in ways unimaginable with other mediums, and will be an amazing benefit for years to come for our youth.”

In addition to managing the installation of the project, Education Initiatives Director, Greg Bridgeman, will be on hand to ensure that the new technology is used as a means in the educational process and integrated as such on a daily basis.

“If we believe that technology is key to our future, then making sure kids grow up with sufficient exposure will be crucial. I am excited to have new ‘tools’ in my toolbox through the Cox grant, and eager to implement it to our Club members on an ongoing basis through innovative science, design and technology programming.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides childhood experiences designed to keep children healthy, active, and “thinking” while having fun. The CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, Pam Estes, says, “The Boys & Girls Club has filled a vital role in our community and we will continue to do so for generations to come.”