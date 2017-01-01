Grammy winners will headline Wheels 4 Life’s Rock 4 Bikes special event on Fri Sep 29

Laguna-based nonprofit Wheels 4 Life’s Rock 4 Bikes is planning a night filled with rock music, food, drinks, and great company on Fri, Sep 29 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an incredible musical line-up, starting with Nick-i and Billy Sherman from Common Sense, and featuring four Grammy Award winners, Charles Colin from Train with rock legends Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Buckley from America.

Additionally, Chevy Metal will be introduced for the finale, showcasing one of the best drummers in the world, Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters.

Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing bicycles for people in several countries who desperately need a means of transportation in order to be employed in the workforce.

Seven year old Adam rides his bikes to raise funds for W4L

Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the website www.wheels4life.org. Ticket prices range between $200 -$250 depending on when purchased, and $1900 for ten tickets plus a sponsor. This event will be held at a private residence in San Juan Capistrano, with a dress code of cocktail.

Gifting bikes to all those in need worldwide

Wheels 4 Life life hopes to see a big turn out, raising fund to change lives for the better through the gift of bikes.