Laguna Dance Festival features The Paul Taylor Dance Company and Ballet BC, begins Sept 7

This year, the Thirteenth Annual Laguna Dance Festival runs from Sept 7 – 17, and showcases the legendary Paul Taylor Dance Company from NYC and Ballet BC, a company from Vancouver, Canada, breaking new ground in contemporary dance.

Company performances will be held Sept 14 – 17 at Laguna Playhouse.

Ballet BC has quickly established a reputation for breathtaking physicality and originality and will showcase three innovative dance works choreographed by women. Performances are Sept 15 and 17.

16+ a room features unique choreographic language deployed by Ballet BC’s Artistic Director, Emily Molnar. In the poignant Solo Echo, celebrated choreographer, and director/choreographer of Kidd Pivot, Crystal Pite, explores the symbiosis of acceptance and loss—inspired by two sonatas for cello and piano by Brahms and the poem “Lines for Winter,” by Mark Strand.

Tel Aviv-based Sharon Eyal’s Bill is a daring piece showcasing Ballet BC dancers in their most intricate expressions of the body.

Photo by Chris Randle

Gilbert Small and Nicole Ward of Ballet BC performing 16 a Room

The legendary Paul Taylor Dance Company, which broke the mold on dance fifty years ago, performs Sept 14 and Sept 16. Best known for dynamic modern choreography, Festival performances will include three representative works.

Esplanade, set to two Bach violin concertos, was first performed in 1975, when Taylor was inspired to create dance around found objects the way contemporary artists Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg fashioned paintings.

Arden Court, a space age ballet, features athletic movement set to 18th century symphonic music. An audience favorite, Piazzolla Caldera, is a sensual exposé of tango as reinterpreted and reimagined with modern dance.

Off the stage, the Festival features a presentation at Laguna Art Museum of the academy award-nominated documentary “Paul Taylor: Dancemaker.” The film will be introduced by Patrick Corbin, former principle dancer with Paul Taylor Dance Company. The screening on Sept 9 at 6 p.m. is free to museum visitors and members.

“Backstage with Paul Taylor” will show on Sept 13 at 7 p.m. and is the Festival’s first Backstage event, featuring two Paul Taylor principle dancers in a 45-minute free on-stage rehearsal demonstration.

Photo by James Houston

Michelle Fleet of The Paul Taylor Dance Company

The evening prepares the audience for the upcoming shows and will be an informal event with a focus on three duets choreographed by Paul Taylor. Additional performances by Entity Contemporary Dance from Irvine and Kybele Dance Theater from LA will perform as part of First Thursday Art Walk on Sept 7, as well as master classes with each visiting dance company and our new educational workshop, “Choreograph your Career” featuring LA choreographers Andrew Winghart and Spenser Theberge.

“This year’s Festival once again brings to OC the most exciting dancers to grace international stages,” says Festival Founder and Artistic Director, Jodie Gates. “Ballet BC is an astonishing international contemporary company with a repertory of movement second to none and the one and only Paul Taylor Dance Company will present three of their greatest works by one of the world’s leading modern dance legend’s, Paul Taylor. A winning combination for dance lovers.”

The following programs are scheduled for the Festival:

Thurs, Sept. 7, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Laguna Beach First Thursday ArtWalk

Kybele Dance Theater at Laguna Art Museum and Entity Contemporary Dance at Dawson Cole Fine Art

Sat, Sept. 9, 12-2 p.m., Paul Taylor Dance Company Master Class with Patrick Corbin

Sat, Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Dance on Screen, at Laguna Art Museum: Academy Award-nominated documentary “Dancemaker” introduced by Patrick Corbin.

Photo by Paul Palmaro

Paul Taylor of The Paul Taylor Dance Company

Sun, Sept 10, 12-4 p.m., Choreograph Your Career, Workshop and Master Classes with professional dancers Andrew Winghart and Spenser Theberge, and Dance Festival Founder Jodie Gates.

Wed, Sept 13, 7 p.m., Backstage with Paul Taylor Dance Company, a special glimpse into preparation for the dance with two feature performers in a stage rehearsal.

Thurs, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Paul Taylor Dance Company Performance, Pre-Show Talk, 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Ballet BC Performance, Pre-Show Talk, 6 p.m. Post-Show Reception Following

Sun, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., Ballet BC Master Class

Sun, Sept. 17, 2 p.m., Ballet BC Performance, Pre-Show Talk, 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 for students to $75 for the Sat night show with a post-reception with the company. For tickets and information, www.lagunadancefestival.org or Laguna Playhouse Box Office: 949.497.2787.

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class performances on the local stage and provides quality dance education to increase public appreciation for the art. An award-winning non-profit enterprise in collaboration with many local arts programs, the Festival event schedule, tickets, and video excerpts of previous performances at www.lagunadancefestival.org