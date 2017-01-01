Laguna Beach Live! presents AlmaNova Duo at the Art Museum on Thurs, Sept 14 at 7 p.m.

Flutist Jessica Pierce and guitarist Almer Imamovic are AlmaNova, a talented and classically trained duo presenting an eclectic program of music from all over the world.

AlmaNova’s great love of all musical genres shines through by way of dynamic performances and mesmerizing stage presence. The duo has traveled the world playing their unique blend of classical repertoire infused with music from the Balkans, Spain, Latin America and the British Isles.

AlmaNova

AlmaNova’s music has been featured for various film and TV projects. Most recently Almer’s song “StaniDraga” was featured in the film In the Land of Blood and Honey, written and directed by Angelina Jolie.

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 - 8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x203. These seats are held until 6:45 p.m.

Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone 949-715-9713