Letter to the Editor

Laguna Patriots and the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Association: A clarification

In response to several recent inquiries regarding a political group called “Laguna Patriots,” the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Association wishes all to know that we are not associated with this or any other political organization. We exist to promote the idea of love of country and community by putting on Laguna Beach’s annual community parade.

Indeed, since its founding over fifty years ago, the association has recognized that, in such a diverse community as ours, patriotism exists in many forms. This is why our by-laws have long prohibited entries of a political or religious nature. Instead---as most Lagunans already know---it is one time in the year that we all come together to recognize and celebrate who we are.

Charles J. Quilter II

President, Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Assocation