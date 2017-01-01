Planning Commission is asked to send Historic Preservation Ordinance to council

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission will hold its fifth hearing on the draft Historic Preservation Ordinance on Wednesday.

Staff is recommending the commission pass the ordinance on to the City Council, but mixed reactions may indicate it is not quite ready for prime time.

“In my judgement, there are still some unanswered questions, based on recommendations made at previous hearings,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson. “The status of C-rated home is still not clear to me.”

The draft ordinance has four categories of significant properties: E, K and C.

E is the highest rating; followed by K, both signifying architecturally or historically valuable structures, with many of them placed by the owner on the city’s Historical Register.

C-rated homes have caused the most turmoil throughout the prolonged attempt to revise the historical preservation ordinance. Vociferous owners of C-rated homes clamored to have their property removed from the 1981 inventory or the city-commissioned one in 2014, on which it was placed without their permission.

Staff’s position was that although C-rated structures may not be architecturally significant, they contribute to the overall character and history of a neighborhood and should be valued.

Commissioners proposed in July that C-rated structures no longer be considered locally recognized historic resources. They also directed staff at a meeting in July to stipulate that applications to modify C-rated structures would be subject to review by the Design Review Board, bypassing the city’s Heritage Committee.

Other recommendations by the commission in July included stipulating that all structures at least 70 years old be evaluated for historical status. Staff had proposed 1945 as the historical threshold.

“The mere passage of time doesn’t make it historical”

Councilman Steve Dicterow said Monday that he has a problem with automatically bestowing historical merit by date.

“If it’s [the threshold] 70 years, there is a presumption of historicity,” said Dicterow on Monday. “The mere passage of time doesn’t make it historical.”

Dicterow also believes that the burden of proof and the cost should be the city’s responsibility, not the property owners.

The draft ordinance proposes that owners of the 70-plus structures who want to substantially remodel or demolish the building not on the Historical Register would submit plans to Community Development Director. Should the director determine the structure could be of historic value, the project would be sent to the Heritage Committee to decide on the rating.

This is putting the cart before the horse, according to former Mayor Ann Christoph.

“People need to know before they buy a property and spend money on plans whether or not it is historic,” said Christoph on Monday. “We’ve heard a lot of talk about the inventory, but getting rid of it won’t help. The owner will still face the same restrictions.”

The commission meeting Wednesday begins at 6 p.m. The draft ordinance is the first public hearing on the agenda.