The hills are alive: Two exciting Laguna Coast Wilderness Park events planned for Sept 12 and 30

Study CA native plants or attempt a strenuous hike, or do both! There’s no such thing as spending too much in the beautiful wilderness areas. Laguna Canyon Foundation offers a variety of events every month. These are only two of the fun ones scheduled for later in Sept. They can be found listed every week in our wilderness park activity schedule.

CA Native Plants and Uses, Dilley. On Tues, Sept 12, from 8:30 – 11 a.m., participants will learn about the many fascinating uses of CA native plants during the pre-mission period, on this two-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right.)

Click on photo for larger image

Hikers scale a hill in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park

Long Distance Hike, Willow Canyon. On Sat, Sept 30 from 8 – 11a.m., hikers will explore the beauty and diversity of Willow Canyon, Bommer Ridge and Emerald Canyon in the backcountry of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. This will be a strenuous, 7.2-mile hike (650-ft. elevation gain) over rocky, steep, and uneven terrain. Participants will hike through sycamore and oak woodlands, coastal sage scrub, and along ridges with beautiful vistas. Participants should be fit and able to hike long distances and bring 2-3 liters of water, a hat, a hearty snack and proper hiking shoes. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road).

Information for both events: For questions regarding these events, call: 949-497-8324 Mon-Fri & 949-923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle. Register online at Eventbrite on the LCF website, http://www.lagunacanyon.org/

If the event is canceled due to weather or other circumstances, LCF will notify participants through the email provided during registration.