Empty now, but soon these cabinets will display historical LBHS football items

The Laguna Beach Historical Society is looking for help from locals as they work to fill these new cabinets at the Murphy Smith Bungalow with LBHS football memorabilia or ephemera from the old days?

Photo courtesy LB Historical Society

Do you have LBHS football memorabilia to help fill these shelves?

The Society is hoping to borrow items ranging from jerseys, jackets, pom poms, programs, photos or a small old-style school desk for the display.

The new cabinets, in the front bedroom, will house rotating displays of Laguna history. Other upcoming displays will include Laguna Beach Playhouse memorabilia in early October, coinciding with the Historical Society’s upcoming program on the Playhouse by Glenna Matthews.

The Historical Society is grateful to Amanda DiBona, owner of Luxe Studio Design, who has graciously donated her services to make this all happen.

The Murphy Smith Bungalow is located at 278 Ocean Ave.