Where kids love to learn: Chabad Hebrew School opens registration for session beginning on Sept 12

Registration has opened for Chabad Hebrew School’s upcoming session, which begins on Tues, Sept 12. For students, Hebrew School is where the joys and traditions of Judaism are brought to life in a fun and stimulating atmosphere.

Chabad Hebrew School was created with these goals in mind, to offer students an education and memories that will inspire them for a lifetime; and to instill pride, a sense of history and a genuine and meaningful understanding of what Judaism is all about.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Student bakes Challah during one of the many activities at Hebrew School

The children come in with a smile, and leave humming a Hebrew song. Walking through the classrooms, visitors can hear sounds of lively discussion, singing, laughter and prayer.

Chabad believes that children learn by experience. Their curriculum allows students to bake a Challah, make their own Menorah, and participate in a Passover Seder. Hebrew reading is taught using the highly acclaimed Aleph Champ program, and Torah stories, holidays, love of heritage and Israel are subjects explored throughout the year.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Hebrew School Youth Zone Event

Chabad’s staff is comprised of dynamic young women and men who bring excitement and great energy to every lesson. JYZ Jewish Youth Zone events are held monthly. Participants need not be affiliated with the Hebrew School to attend. Hebrew School meets each Tues afternoon at 4:15 p.m. for children ages 5-13, plus Get Set Alef Bet for Preschoolers, ages 3-4.

Chabad is located at 30804 So Coast Hwy. For more information, call Perel at the Chabad office (949) 499 - 0770, or visit the Hebrew School website at www.chabadoflaguna.com