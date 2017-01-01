Billed as stunning, shocking and provocative, the groundbreaking Ballet BC company comes to Laguna

Next week, Laguna Dance Festival presents Ballet BC, a groundbreaking dance company from Vancouver, Canada, in addition to the iconic Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Paul Taylor represents the traditions of modern dance, while Ballet BC brings a new dynamic to the form.

Ballet BC has a remarkable repertoire of works by the world’s leading contemporary choreographers including Crystal Pite, Cayetano Soto, William Forsythe, Itzik Galili, Jorma Elo among others. This company has taken the world stage by storm and has established itself as the company to watch.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Michael Slobodian

Ballet BC performs I and I am you, with dancers Rachael Prince, Alexander Burton and Daniel Marshalsay

At Laguna Dance Festival, Ballet BC will showcase three innovative programs choreographed by women.

16+ a room features unique choreographic language deployed by Ballet BC’s Artistic Director, Emily Molnar. In a complex study of time, transition, and stillness, space between is as important as the space engaged, fostering a feeling of both liberation and anonymity.

In the poignant Solo Echo, celebrated choreographer, and former Ballet BC company dancer, Crystal Pite, explores the symbiosis of acceptance and loss—inspired by two sonatas for cello and piano by Brahms and the poem Lines for Winter, by Mark Strand.

Tel Aviv-based Sharon Eyal’s Bill is a daring piece showcasing Ballet BC dancers in their most intricate expressions of the body. Combining dance, music, and design into an instantly recognizable whole, this piece embodies the essence of life’s ebb and flow.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Randle

Nicole Ward and Gilbert Small perform in 16+ a Room

A master class with Ballet BC Rehearsal Director, Makaila Wallace, will be held Sunday, Sept 17, 10 a.m. to noon, just before the company’s matinee performance, and a talk with Festival Founder and Artistic Director, Jodie Gates, precedes all performances.

“Ballet BC brings an authentic physicality and fresh perspective to contemporary ballet, the repertory is exciting and the dancers are beautifully dynamic and stunning to watch on the stage. The performance will be electric!” said Jodie Gates, Vice Dean, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.

Ballet BC performs Sept 15 at 7.30 p.m. and Sept 17 at 2 p.m. Specially priced tickets for students. Paul Taylor Dance Company performs Sept 14 and 16 at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets and information at www.lagunadancefestival.org or Laguna Playhouse Box Office: 949.497.2787.

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class performances on the local stage and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. An award-winning non-profit enterprise in collaboration with many local arts programs, the Festival event schedule, tickets, and video excerpts of previous performances at www.lagunadancefestival.org