City wants input on plan to mitigate natural disasters – community kick-off meeting takes place Sept 14

The disastrous impact of Hurricane Harvey on Houston and the surrounding areas is a stark reminder to Lagunans to be prepared for all manner of natural disasters, from floods to fire to mudslides – not to mention earthquakes.

Emergency operations coordinator Jordan Villwock tells Stu News that

the City of Laguna Beach is working on a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), a five-year strategic plan to improve local resilience to hazard events, the first such plan in Laguna’s history.

“Public input is extremely important while writing hazard mitigation plans; no one knows the hazards better than those who live and work within the community!” Villwock notes.

Submitted photo

Flood, 2010…

Residents are invited to attend workshops at Susi Q, 380 Third St, to offer their input in upcoming meetings. A Community Kick-off Meeting will take place on Thurs, Sept 14, and a Hazard Profiles Open House will be on Wed, Oct 18. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.

“These workshops are designed to engage the community, receive feedback, and put together a beneficial usable work plan for the next five years,” Villwock adds.

Public safety officials and City staff, with support from members of the Laguna Beach Emergency & Disaster Preparedness Committee, other affected agencies, and technical consultants, are developing the plan.

Submitted photo

Mudslide, 2005…

The Hazard Mitigation plan will summarize the natural and human-caused hazards that pose a threat to the community, including drought, flooding, earthquakes, and wildfires.

In addition to protecting Laguna Beach from current and future hazards, having an LHMP will allow Laguna to be eligible for grants from FEMA for additional hazard mitigation efforts. It will also make Laguna eligible to receive additional disaster relief funding from the State of California, per CA Government Code Section 8685.9.

Submitted photo

Wildfire, 2015….

The City plans to release a draft of the plan for public review in Jan of 2018, with final adoption planned for the summer of 2018, following approval from the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA.

Development of the plan, (the first such plan for Laguna), is being funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Adds Villwock, “Additionally, if people are unable to attend the workshops and would like to provide input they can take our survey at http://bit.ly/2iH7eLY “

To learn more about the Hazard Mitigation Plan visit: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/local_hazard_mitigation_plan.htm