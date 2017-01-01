Laguna Food Pantry offers intimate “Come to the Table” afternoon benefit Oct 1 at private home

A new series of informal dining events will be launched with the revival of “Come to the Table” on Sunday, Oct 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry.

“Several years ago, a group of us held casual neighborhood ‘Come to the Table’ benefit dinners and they were a great success,” said longtime Pantry volunteer Sharon McErlane. She and her husband Roger, also a volunteer for the Pantry, will open their gracious Dutch Colonial-style home and its magnificent garden to 80 or so guests for the event.

“We’re gathering around our table so that all families in south Orange County are able to put food on their tables,” Sharon added. “We are committed to making sure no one in our abundant region goes hungry.”

Submitted photo

Sharon and Roger McErlane, who are opening their home for this signature event

Guitarist and local wealth adviser Nicholas Yrizarry will perform acoustic flamenco music as paella, tapas, and sangria are served in the McErlanes’ elegant “secret garden.”

A limited number of tickets will be sold at $95 each; reservations are required. To purchase tickets visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org or call 949-497-7121.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 2,800 lbs. of free, fresh, nutritious groceries to serve approximately 100 low-income families. Half of those families include babies and children.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.