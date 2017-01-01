Print | Email

LCC will host Laura Davick of the Crystal Cove Conservancy on Mon Sept 11 at Tivoli Too

LCC will host Laura Davick of the Crystal Cove Conservancy at its monthly dinner meeting on Mon Sept 11 at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. 

Photo courtesy Crystal Cove website

Unrestored cottages at Crystal Cove

Laura Davick will speak on the final restoration phase of the historic Crystal Cove Cottages.  

Dinner is served at approximately 6:35 p.m., with the program to follow.

Cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members.  No-host bar opens 6 p.m., RSVP at (949) 235-8277. Must RSVP by Sat, September 9.

 

