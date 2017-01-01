Print | Email

Wesley District Community Meeting is set for Sept 20

Residents of Wesley District (Nyes Place from Ashton to PCH, and all streets south to Aliso Circle) are invited to attend a community meeting with Mayor Toni Iseman on Sept. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Laguna Terrace Park clubhouse, 30802 Coast Highway. 

This meeting is to give voice to Wesley District residents about neighborhood issues and concerns and to discuss possible solutions. Residents are urged to take this opportunity to make their voices heard.

Directions: From PCH, turn inland at Montage Resort Drive, then make an immediate left past Laguna Lodge and the Chabad Center. Follow sign up the hill to the office/pool/clubhouse area. Limited parking will be available near the Chabad Center, and in front of clubhouse. 

Please carpool (or walk if you are close enough). RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so we can ensure the capacity of the clubhouse isn’t exceeded. 

 

