The Elite Winged Team of Adam’s Falconry Service: Raptors to be reckoned with

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

During a recent photo shoot near Blue Lagoon condos here in Laguna, as serendipity would have it, our staff photographer, Mary Hurlbut, happened upon David Feliciano, one of the falconers from Adam’s Falconry Service, working his bird of prey to rid the area of seagulls. Mary thought it would be a good story for Creature Features, and she was right.

Thanks to Adam Chavez, the owner and operator of Adam’s Falconry Service, and falconer Caroline Sankey, last week Mary and I saw one of his birds in action.

Adam likes to think of his raptors as an “elite winged special force security team,” and true, it does sound like something from a Mission Impossible movie, but they are a force to be reckoned with. Just ask the seagulls.

According to Adam, raptors, like elite athletes, have specialized skills, and to name a few, not only have they been clocked at 242 miles per hour, birds of prey have the most evolved eyesight of all living creatures. They also hear a wider range of sounds and can discriminate between closer frequencies than humans.

Adam has a team of 20 raptors, which came from breeders, and are highly specialized, as in, “the right bird for the right job.”

And for them, the mission is anything but impossible.

“Our main objective and ambition is to provide an environmentally friendly effective alternative to reduce the pest bird population,” Adam says. “We use trained raptors to flush, haze, or take birds (or other wildlife where allowed) to mitigate depredation problems, including threats to human health and safety.”

Click on photo for larger image

Thula, a female Harris Hawk

The raptors are used to reduce human/wildlife conflicts such as: protecting crops, improving water quality, preventing air strikes at airports, improving health and safety issues at landfills, resorts, golf courses, and home owners’ associations.

From the parking lot above Monarch Beach Resort, I watch as Caroline slowly walks along the beach with Thula, a female Harris Hawk on her arm. The Harris Hawk is a desert bird, the only hawks that live as a family unit and hunt like a wolf pack.

Above Caroline and Thula, at least 100 seagulls swoop and dive in the morning sky.

When I turn to talk to Adam, and then turn back, only a few minutes, the sky is free of gulls. The mere sight of Thula sends the gulls packing. And that’s what Adam’s company is all about.

From the cliff, Adam points to the waterway to our left, “That’s what we want to keep the gulls away from.” To prevent the buildup of bacteria (I hesitate to say it, from their poop), his company arrives four mornings a week from Sunday through Thursday to drive the gulls away.

And the results have been impressive. Earlier this year, Heal the Bay rated Monarch Beach the fourth-most polluted stretch of ocean for California. Now the organization gives them an A/A+ rating.

Click on photo for larger image

Adam Chavez and Bodie, a male Gyr Peregrine hybrid

Then, from the back of his truck, Adam retrieves Bodie, a hybrid male Gyr Peregrine falcon. Bodie, who is between four and five months old, experienced his first flight the previous Monday. Because the Gyr is an Arctic bird, Bodie doesn’t tolerate heat well, so mornings are best for him, and we need to get down to the beach and finish before it gets too hot. He’s still in training, which will take a year (so we won’t see him work today), and then he’ll hit his prime at three years.

Training involves many elements, including the correct diet. For optimal efficiency, his birds are trained as the elite athletes that they are. Adam says, “The birds are weighed to accurately measure their caloric intake. Much of a falcon’s training is food based. I’m aiming for peak athleticism, while at the same time generating an appetite each morning to stimulate predatory drive and recall. They eat commercially grown quail.”

Adam has been practicing falconry on and off since the age of 12, when he and a friend found two Kestrels, and he became enraptured with birds of prey. He has more than 30 years of experience training raptors, as well as rehabilitating birds of prey that have been injured. Currently, he’s the President of the California Hawking Club and serves as the Director at Large for North American Falconer’s Association. Additionally, he is the Committee Chairman for bird abatement representing NAFA.

Click on photo for larger image

Falconer Caroline Sankey and Thula

The day is warming up, and a few brave seagulls venture back toward the waterway. Caroline and Thula start walking in that direction, but before they even get close, the gulls turn back toward the ocean, skimming along the water and out to sea.

Evidently, the bond between the bird of prey and the falconer is of upmost importance and has been since the beginning of falconry, which is said to go back 3,000 years. In observing Caroline and Thula, this bond is evident.

As per Adam’s website, “Falconry by definition is the hunting of wild quarry in its natural state and habitat by means of a trained bird of prey. Falconry is a one-on-one relationship based upon trust. A dedicated patient human joins with a bird of prey and the result is a unique linking of diverse beings in a sport called falconry. Two basic requirements for success as a falconer are time and patience.”

An abundance of time and patience it seems: it takes two years to become an apprentice falconer, five years for a general falconer, and seven years to become a master falconer.

Thank you, Adam, for letting us observe one member of your “elite winged special force security team” in action. Thula is a force to be reckoned with.

For further information about Adam’s Falconry Service and their educational events, go to www.adamsfalconryservice.com