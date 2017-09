Remembering 911

The public is invited to a 911 Remembrance Ceremony Monday at Monument Point in Heisler Park.

Laguna Beach Fire Department Division Chief Api Weinert will begin the ceremony promptly at 8:46 a.m., the exact time that a hi-jacked American Airlines plane slammed into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Laguna Beach Firefighters Assn. Steward Matt Rolfe will play Amazing Grace on Bagpipes.