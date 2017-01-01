Celebrate girls’ water polo triple gold medals at Susi Q at 3:30 p.m. today – & 18 are named All-Americans

The City is holding a special community event today, Tues, Sep 12, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to honor the Laguna Beach girl’s age group water polo teams. All three of our Laguna Beach girl’s teams won gold medals at the 2017 Junior Olympics.

And just yesterday came news that Laguna Beach has 18 All-Americans on the 2017 JO All-Americans list!

The event will take place on the terrace at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center and will feature an introduction by the Mayor, short speeches, light refreshments, and a celebratory atmosphere.

Their wins this summer make them the top 10U, 12U and 14U teams in the entire United States.

The first win was for the 10U girls who beat Huntington Beach 5-3 with Sofia Umeda being named as the Tournament MVP.

Click on photo for a larger image

L-R, 10 U team:Siena Jumani, Kylie Lupescu, Isabella Sarkis, Kaelyn Chism, Coach Albie Beeler, Jordan Katz, Kara Carver, Coach Chad Beeler, Brooke Schneider, Presley Jones, Coach Marc Umeda, Rowan Van Dender, Isabella Renezeder, Tasha Jochim, Sofia Umeda (MVP) & Cailin Mulvany.

Next up was the 12U girls team which also won in a 5-3 game, beating Riverside with Charlotte Riches being named the tournament MVP.

Click on photo for a larger image

L-R, 12U team:Lauren Schneider, Taylor Naughton, Jordan Schneider, Myha Pinto, Ava Knepper, Coach Kelcie Ferreira, Charlotte Riches (MVP), Cleo Washer, Rebecca Storke, Coach Chad Beeler, Sara Block, Eleanor Ramsey, Lauren Short, Avery Montiel, Nina Rogers, Claire Turner & Sadie Riester

Then to end the weekend, the 14U girls took on Commerce, beating them 10-9 with Nicole Struss being named the tournament MVP.

Click on photo for a larger image

L-R, 14U team:Tasha Denny, Nicole Struss (MVP), Imani Clemens, Ava Houlahan, Coach Rob Grayeli, Rachael Carver, Genoa Rossi, Coach Rob Carver, Jessie Rose, Lela McCarrol, Coach Chad Beeler, Emma Lineback, Emma Singer & Molly Renner.

“2017 has been a great year for girls water polo in Laguna Beach. Last February the High School team won the prestigious CIF-SS Division 1 Championships, followed two weeks ago by the California High School State Championships and now the age group girls are national champions,” said Club Director Rob Grayeli.

--Report and photos courtesy Steve Riches