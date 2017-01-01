City Manager’s Updates

Arts Audience Spending by Zip Code - The Arts Commission partnered with Americans for the Arts and recently published the findings of Arts and Economic Prosperity Report 5. In addition to the report, the City participated in a survey of audience spending by zip code. The study indicates 65.3 percent of attendees at arts events were from Orange County and 34.7 percent from outside the County. The detailed report can be viewed at http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/civicax/inc/blobfetch.aspx?BlobID=18823

Art Updates - Want to receive the latest City Arts updates, sign up HERE or our newsletter or https://app.robly.com/subscribe?a=a6aa5eb0fa48629efcf44a04013f8bb1

Poet Laureate Showcase at LCAD Gallery - Kate Buckley, City of Laguna Beach’s inaugural Poet Laureate, has launched a Poet Laureate’s Showcase series of readings, aimed at bringing nationally known poets to Laguna Beach. The next Showcase will be held on Thurs, Sept 14, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Agate Street and Thalia Street Beach Access Rehabilitation - Construction is set to begin on Sept 11 for the replacement of the beach stairs at both sites. The permitted working hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon through Friday. There are no anticipated traffic impacts, other than occasional equipment and material deliveries. Both access points will remain closed while work is ongoing. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2018.

Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) - The City of Laguna Beach has begun preparation of a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), a five-year strategic plan to improve local resilience to hazard events. Development of the plan, the first such plan for Laguna Beach, is being funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Laguna Beach LHMP will summarize the natural and human-caused hazards that pose a threat to the community, including drought, flooding, earthquakes, and wildfires. The City would like your input and encourage you to join us for a Community Kick-off meeting on Sept 14 at 6 p.m. and a Hazard Profiles Open House on Oct 18 at 6 p.m., location for both is the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

Fall Quarter 2017 Registration Activities - Registration for fall 2017 recreation activities for all ages is still open. To register and see the list of programs available please vist: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.

Pancake Breakfast Success - This past Labor Day Monday the Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) held the annual Labor Day Breakfast at Heisler Park. The event was a great success with over 650 breakfasts served. Special thanks to the lifeguards that came and helped, as well as staff from Public Works that provided additional logistical support. Fire fighter/Paramedic Matt Rolfe did a great job coordinating the event for the LBFD. As always we had great support from our community friends in organizing the event (Sande St. John especially) and for all our residents and friends that joined us for a seaside breakfast. Thanks to all!

New Paramedic - Laguna Beach Firefighter Brent Buccola has recently completed the arduous process of becoming certified as an Orange County Paramedic. Congratulations to Firefighter Paramedic Brent!