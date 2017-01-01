Draft amendments for Downtown Specific Plan focus of Planning Commission Meeting on Sept 20

The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wed, Sept 20, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).

City staff will present draft amendments to the Downtown Specific Plan for discussion with the Planning Commission. The focus of the presentation and discussion will be on MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section III: Issue Statements and Policies, Topic 4 (Re-Use and Intensification) of the existing Downtown Specific Plan document.

A copy of the Section III, Topic 4 draft amendments, including a strikethrough- underline document for reference are available to review on the project webpage (link included below). The staff report may be viewed on the City’s website on Fri, Sept 15.

Additional meetings will occur in 2017 to review draft amendments to other sections of the plan. This meeting and future meetings play an essential role in obtaining input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the downtown area.

For more information and to send in comments on the Downtown Specific Plan Update contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at 949-497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/