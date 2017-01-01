Free health and educational programs are offered at Laguna Presbyterian Church

Free health programs and services are offered at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.

On Tues, Sept 19, free skin cancer screening will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at Tankersley Hall. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Statistics show that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Mission Hospital dermatologists are offering this complimentary skin cancer screening.

Appointments are required: call 877-459-3627.

On Sun, Oct 8, from 8 a.m. - noon, at Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Parish Nurses will be offering free flu vaccines to all who would like to receive them. No appointments necessary. Get the shot, not the flu. Hoag Hospital Health Ministries is providing the annual flu vaccine.

And from Sept 21 - Dec 7, MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meetings take place from 9:15 - 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, at Tankersley Hall.

MOPS is a weekly program offering brunch, creative activities, and guest speakers on relevant topics. MOPS is a special place for mothers to meet other mothers passing through this unique stage of life.

Pre-registration is required. Register online: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=5aad7f Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information about any of these programs, contact the church office at Laguna Presbyterian Church: 949-494-7555. The address is 415 Forest Avenue.