La Playa Center, located in the B&G Club Canyon Branch, offers three levels of free ESL instruction

La Playa Center begins its 22nd year on Mon, Sept 18. La Playa is a free English-as-a Second Language (ESL) school that is housed at the Canyon Branch Boys and Girls Club in Laguna Beach.

Teacher Peg Donner presents Achievement Award to La Playa student

Classes are offered Mon through Thurs mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and free Child Care starting at 8:30 is provided for parents attending La Playa classes.

Three levels of ESL instruction are offered, and textbooks and workbooks are provided.

Teacher Kolleen Lawson works with students at La Playa Center

La Playa Center also presents workshops on nutrition, childcare, and child development. Enrollment is open year round. For information call: (Spanish) Teresa Dominquez at (949) 374-251; (English) La Playa Center (949) 415-8695 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .