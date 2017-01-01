LagunaTunes begins new season for singers united by a love of music

Concluding their summer break, LagunaTunes Community Chorus reconvenes on Mon, Sept 18 at 7 p.m. in the Thurston Middle School theater room. Members look forward to a new season of fast-paced, energetic, and positive practice sessions. Both new and returning participants are encouraged to attend the initial rehearsal because preparation begins immediately for the Dec concert, tentatively set for Sun, Dec 17. Rehearsal schedule is weekly, Mon nights, with three or four Sat practices.

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Some members read music, some do not, age levels cover a broad range, and all are united by a love of music. Emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills, and the joy of group singing. Everyone who registers at the first rehearsal will receive the Dec concert music. Registration and music fee is $90.

The 60-member chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining choral productions are well known throughout southern California.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two concerts per year, in Dec and June. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach. More information: www.lagunatuneschorus.org or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .