Print | Email

LagunaTunes begins new season for singers united by a love of music

Concluding their summer break, LagunaTunes Community Chorus reconvenes on Mon, Sept 18 at 7 p.m. in the Thurston Middle School theater room. Members look forward to a new season of fast-paced, energetic, and positive practice sessions. Both new and returning participants are encouraged to attend the initial rehearsal because preparation begins immediately for the Dec concert, tentatively set for Sun, Dec 17. Rehearsal schedule is weekly, Mon nights, with three or four Sat practices.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LagunaTunes begin news season

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Some members read music, some do not, age levels cover a broad range, and all are united by a love of music. Emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills, and the joy of group singing. Everyone who registers at the first rehearsal will receive the Dec concert music. Registration and music fee is $90.

The 60-member chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining choral productions are well known throughout southern California.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two concerts per year, in Dec and June. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach. More information: www.lagunatuneschorus.org or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.