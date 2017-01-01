Police Files

Hiding heroin in a bra doesn’t work

On Friday, September 8 around 6:30 p.m., officers were called by a citizen concerned about a woman in the driver’s seat of a car vomiting from the parked vehicle. The passenger was outside of the vehicle and swaying, according to the police log.

Officers arrived – as well as fire department personnel and jailers – and a drug investigation was conducted.

Submitted photo

The driver, Saraya Thom, 23, Mission Viejo, and her passenger, Bradley Pelloni, 27, Mission Viejo, were both arrested for heroin possession and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The duo was transported to the LBPD jail for booking, where it was discovered that Thom had hidden more heroin inside her bra.

LBPD Booking photos

Saraya Thom and Bradley Pelloni

Thom received the additional charge of bringing drugs into jail, increasing her bail to $25,000 from $500.

Festival of Fights? Wedding reception turns ugly

On Thursday around 11 p.m., officers were called to a private wedding reception in the 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road that had gotten out of hand.

A fight involving 6 or 7 people had escalated into a brawl with 20-30 people in the main entrance.

“One man was found on the ground complaining of injuries to his head and stomach,” said Sgt. Jim Cota, LBPD spokesperson. “Officers looked for the man that assaulted this victim, but he had fled the area.”

Cota assured us that the investigations division is working to identify the assailant.

Another man, identified as Nicholas Khraich, 19, Corona, was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting arrest.