The making of staff photographer Mary Hurlbut: first in a series introducing (or reintroducing) the Stu Crew

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Ansel Adams once said that photographers make photographs, they don’t take them. And that’s exactly what Mary Hurlbut does. She brings into existence an ocean scene or portrait (or a hillside full of pocket mice) with her incredible sense of light, composition and color, and much like a sculptor molding raw clay, she caresses and choreographs it into an exquisite picture.

Mary ended up as a Stu News part-time staff photographer after she joined Stu, whom she’d known all her life, and Shaena at the coffee talks they used to host at Laguna Coffee. Four years ago, be it serendipity or whatever one wants to call it, Mary wandered over there to say hello (her gym is close-by). And because Stu wanted to revive the Laguna Life & People feature, he pulled her aside and asked her to be the photographer.

Photo by Joe Paulicivic

Mary, a third generation Lagunan, loves working locally

And from that moment, Mary’s talent blossomed into a full-fledged enterprise in which she photographs weddings, birthdays, engagements, graduations, newborns and even elaborate surprise proposals where the man goes down on one knee.

Mary’s career as an artist began with a Fine Arts Degree in which she learned color, design, and composition (first at OCC and then at Dominican University) where she did everything from designing sets to acting as gallery director.

After college, she moved back to Laguna. That same year, she was accepted into the Sawdust Festival as a stained glass artist, and she met her husband Spence, who she claims is her secret to success. From that first year, Spence has been her business manager and biggest supporter.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A 20-minute portrait session, the beach was crowded and the tide coming in, but she got the shot.

This past summer was Mary’s 36th year at the Sawdust, but her artistic focus has changed, and now her booth showcases her portraits. Even while working with stained glass, she was always taking pictures (though with film for a long time) and when she turned 50, by which time she was bored with stained glass art, she got her first DSLR camera. That changed everything.

For Mary, it’s always been about working locally. She says 85 percent of her portraits are taken here on the beaches. And with good reason. A third generation Lagunan, she’s lived here 55 years. Her sisters, mother, daughter and son-in-law live here as well.

And that brings us to one of her favorite photo opportunities, her seven-month-old grandson Jonah, or Mr. Squishy as he is known. A perfect subject who will have his life chronicled by his grandmother, whether he likes it or not.

In this highly photographed part of the world, it’s challenging to find a new perspective. She says, “I’m constantly on the hunt to find a unique point of view, or the chance to see a familiar scene in a completely different way.” And somehow she finds them.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mr. Squishy, the joyful distraction of Mary’s days

And now Mary is expanding her business once again. On Sept 30, she’ll begin teaching a series of monthly classes at Bluebird Canyon Farms (she’s also taken many promotional pictures of their premises). The first class will be on iPhone photography and editing, and the next one will be on DSLR cameras.

Recently, she has taken on an intern, Lorena Sanchez, who will be spending 60 hours assisting at photo shoots. Mary says, “I want to give back to the next generation.”

And as an extension of her portrait work, she’s also now offering pet portraits.

During five weekends of the Christmas holidays, she takes photos of kids sitting on Santa’s lap at the Sawdust Winter Fantasy.

In her photographs, Mary brings the subject alive and captures the moment. It’s not unexpected that Mary believes that all people are beautiful. One can see it in her portraits, the way in which she catches the sparks in the eyes of her subjects.

Recently she did a portrait of 26 family members, who were celebrating the grandmother’s 90th birthday. After much cajoling, and what she describes as, “trying to herd cats,” she got the shot. And was it perfect? Of course.

Mary’s website is http://www.maryhurlbutphoto.com/