Gold medal wins for three girls’ water polo teams are celebrated at the Susi Q on Tuesday

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The City held a special community event last Tuesday, celebrating the Laguna Beach girl’s age group water polo teams. All three teams won gold medals at the 2017 Junior Olympics.

And 18 girls were named to the 2017 JO All-Americans list.

Mayor Toni Iseman gave inspiring remarks, and the joyful occasion was marked by tasty treats including fruit on sticks and ice cream.

Girls 11U team

New hats were handed out

An attempt to get all gold medalist girls in one shot didn’t completely succeed!

“2017 has been a great year for girls water polo in Laguna Beach. Last February the High School team won the prestigious CIF-SS Division 1 Championships, followed two weeks ago by the California High School State Championships and now the age group girls are national champions,” said Club Director Rob Grayeli.