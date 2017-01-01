Heartbreak in Houston: Lagunans travel 1,600 miles, with tools, to help rebuild damaged homes

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Lagunan Josh Neufeld, shocked to see the devastation in Houston after the hurricane, launched “Laguna for Houston” – a project intended to gather up donations and attract volunteers to help people affected by Harvey.

“I came up with the idea as a way to show my three amazing boys – one is 14, and the twins are 12 – that, despite the divisive climate [in the country] that they continue to hear about in the news, that no matter the distance, no matter our [views], we can make a difference in each other’s lives,” Josh, the owner of a packaging business with his family, tells Stu News. “So we set up a fundraising site for starters.”

In just a short period of time, the project raised approximately $12,000 (now more than $20,000 in total).

“No matter their religious affiliation, they were all working together, and I liked that”

Josh took the initiative to get in touch online with a church that was working with synagogues and other groups to help victims of the hurricane. “No matter their religious affiliation, they were all working together, and I liked that.

“Jeremy Farris, who lives in Laguna and has a nine-year-old daughter, joined the project. So did Mike Rosenberg and he told Jon Cressy about it and he joined. Of course, we got contributions from friends and family well beyond Laguna,” Josh says.

Cash in hand, Josh and Jeremy set out to purchase tools. Ganahl Lumber, they say, was particularly generous, giving them a great discount on shovels and other items needed to rebuild damaged homes.

“Mike and Jon drove the tools out, 1,600 miles. Jeremy and I flew out. When we got there, we couldn’t believe the pervasive devastation,” Josh adds. “Gulf Meadows Church connected us with a woman named Gloria, in her late 70s, who was living in her car because her house was flooded and she had no other resources.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Josh with Gloria…”She hugged us. And we hugged her.”

“Her husband was in the military and had died many years before. So we cleared her house of all the wet items – making an enormous pile.

“Then we cut all the drywall out, up to about four feet, removed all the doors, worked on the kitchen and bathroom. Did everything. Gloria was very shy and quiet. But with us working around her she started to smile and blossom. We cheered her on. She cheered us on. It was the most rewarding experience ever,” Josh adds.

Jonathan Cressy, married with two kids, says he was “very glad that we could make a small difference in Ms. Gloria’s life. We felt fortunate to be able to help her.”

Josh stayed with Gloria until her house was emptied and cleaned. “Gloria uses a cane but she worked alongside us with renewed spirit.

“And she hugged us. And we hugged her.”

The group plans to leave the tools with members of the local church who are in construction and will continue to help.

“With Gloria, our goal was to get it done before mold took over. And I think we did,” Josh says.

“Very rewarding, but the extent of the damage was unreal”

Mike Rosenberg, who lives in South Laguna with wife and 15 year old girl and 13 year old boy, said, “I thought it was better to make a tangible effort to help these poor suffering people we were all watching on the news rather than just donate to a charity.

“Josh’s idea and his pushing got us all to go. I spent two days cleaning up houses - carting out ruined wet rotting moldy furniture, stripping moldy drywall, taking down rotting cabinets... One house had been in two feet of sewer water and one was in eight feet of water for two weeks. It was very rewarding, but the extent of the damage is unreal…we just made a very small but meaningful dent in it.

“It was great to see our community rallying around a cause that was 1600 miles away!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jeremy, Jon, Josh and Mike with Gloria

Jeremy Farris served four years in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge after his four-year obligation was complete. He is also the president and owner of a medical device courier company in Southern California. “I echo everything from the previous comments on the trip and efforts to help those in need. Amazing experience all in all!”

And the locals in Houston were very grateful.

“The volunteers from Orange County filled a vital need, led by Marine Jeremy Farris, assisted Houstonians in need and their effort here reinforced the message that if we all work together to help others, we can make impactful differences to lives,” Matt Frederick, Vice Chairman of Combined Arms said.

“Through this catastrophic event, Houston will rebuild, lives will be restored, homes will be rebuilt and we’ll be a better unified nation thanks to the generous outpouring of support like the crew from Orange County. They didn’t have to be here but they answered the call - that is what it’s about to be an American.”

Phase one was rescue. Phase two, cleanup. And phase three is rebuilding, which the donated tools will go a long way to helping.

Josh is still working with the Houston community. He’d love you to email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you’d like to help.

“There is still a great need for donations and volunteers,” he notes.

Visit www.youcaring.com and search Laguna for Houston to contribute to this important cause and the hard work of these residents.