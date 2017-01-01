Real Talk hosts interactive workshop on Overcoming Prejudice & Oppression on Sept 21

On Thurs, Sept 21, from 7 – 8:45 p.m., Real Talk provides the opportunity for elevated community dialogue and an interactive workshop to discuss the topic of Overcoming Prejudice and Oppression. This is a free event, but there will be limited seating. It will be held at the Susi Q Center at 380 Third St.

The intention of the meeting is to raise awareness by taking the time to get in touch with identities and bias. In addition, the workshop offers the chance for expanded understanding, as attendees respectfully challenge stereotypes and reflect on the meaning of unity in diversity. The goal is to gain techniques and tools to build bridges in our community.

The community decided to keep this topic on the calendar as many who attended the earlier meeting wanted to continue with this issue. Participants are free to come and share or simply listen. This is a grass roots movement to help the community grow into a more connected and caring society. Those in the movement believe that resolution will occur when the heart is transformed through education.

The meeting is sponsored by Baha’is of Laguna Beach with the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council. The workshop is facilitated by Leticia Romo, Assistant Director of Student Engineering at the Cross-Cultural Center, Chapman University.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.