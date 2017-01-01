Council approves weapon ban

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Weapons or ordinary items that could be used as weapons will not be allowed at demonstrations, protest rallies or other public assemblies on city beaches or parks.

The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance proposed by Police Chief Laura Farinella to turn away anyone seen with items such soda cans or flags on sticks, as well as the more obvious daggers, metal pipes, or chains.

“It is important to make our community and our law enforcement personnel safer,” said Mayor Toni Iseman

Council acted on resident Hillary Cole’s recommendation to add bio-hazardous materials, regardless of the container, to the extensive list of banned items.

However, Cole also said participants in public events should be allowed to carry poles to hold up signs, but her suggestion was not included in the motion to approve the ordinance.

Farinella said flag poles could have easily-removed caps to uncover sharp inserts.

When possible, a warning should be issued before enforcement, unless circumstances dictate immediate action, according to the ordinance.

What exactly will be regarded as weapons?

“If we see someone heading toward a gathering carrying a weapon, we will tell them to go back to their car,” Farinella said

Violators of the ordinance will be guilty of a misdemeanor.

“This backs up what we want people to know about what we are going to do,” said Mayo Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

Farinella crafted the urgency ordinance with City Attorney Phillip Kohn, in the wake of the Aug 20 “America First” rally at Main Beach. A similar rally in Virginia ended with one dead, and many others injured when a vehicle was driven into the crowd, Farinella said.

David Oakley suggested the council should revisit the ordinance to avoid slipping into a police state.

Farinella said people would be able to express their First Amendment rights---just don’t bring weapons.

“Í would rather err on the side of safety when it does not inhibit free speech,” said Councilman Steven Dicterow.

An urgency ordinance takes effect immediately on passage, without the usual requirement for a second reading.

The complete text of Agenda Bill 13 and the ordinance can be reviewed at www.lagunabeachcity.net. Click on the council agenda for Sept. 12 and again on documents.