“Water polo on the beach,” aka beach handball demonstration tomorrow, Sat 16, between 10 and 12

Beach handball, often described as water polo in the sand, sounds like the perfect sport for Laguna Beach, combining the best of all worlds. A demonstration will take place at Aliso Beach on Sat Sept 16 at 10 a.m.

Beach handball will soon become an Olympic sport

“Beach handball is a new sport – about to become an Olympic sport – and it is very popular in Central and South American as well as Europe,” Fiorella Molteni explains. “Team USA beach handball will be participating on the next Panamerican games to be held in LA in March 2018.”

Beach handball is fun for all

This Saturday Sept 16, beach handball players will demonstrate the sport at 31131 Coast Highway and offer training intended to attract Laguna residents, especially girls, who might be interested in starting a new team as well as potentially becoming a part of Team USA in a future.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or preferably make sure to attend and take part in this enjoyable new activity.