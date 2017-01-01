LBHS launches wrestling in the fall for boys and girls

LBHS is launching a wrestling team, with former All American Robert Morales, Laguna Hills High School graduate, appointed as the coach. Cho Academy’s Jason Bukich as the assistant Coach.

“A community survey showed interest in the sport,” LBHS Athletic Director, Lance Neal, explained.

Submitted photo

Jason Bukich will be the assistant wrestling coach at LBHS

Jason Bukich also teaches Brasilian Jiu Jitsu at Cho’s Academy and at his school, The Dojo. He holds the rank of second degree black belt with BJJ legend Baret Yoshida.

Enrollment is open now. Practices begin in October and the season begins in December.