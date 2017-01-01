Print | Email

LBHS launches wrestling in the fall for boys and girls

LBHS is launching a wrestling team, with former All American Robert Morales, Laguna Hills High School graduate, appointed as the coach. Cho Academy’s Jason Bukich as the assistant Coach.

“A community survey showed interest in the sport,” LBHS Athletic Director, Lance Neal, explained.

Submitted photo

Jason Bukich will be the assistant wrestling coach at LBHS

Jason Bukich also teaches Brasilian Jiu Jitsu at Cho’s Academy and at his school, The Dojo. He holds the rank of second degree black belt with BJJ legend Baret Yoshida.

Enrollment is open now. Practices begin in October and the season begins in December.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.