Sian Poeschl, Laguna’s Cultural Arts Manager, will be featured at Woman’s Club membership event

The Woman’s Club annual fall membership social on Thurs Sept 21 will feature Sian Poeschl, Cultural Arts Manager for the City of Laguna Beach. The event will take place between 5 – 7 p.m.

Poeschl will address upcoming plans for retaining our local artists and creative placemaking. Her remarks will be followed by an informal Q and A.

Refreshments will be served and members will have an opportunity to socialize and to welcome new members.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.