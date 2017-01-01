City Manager Updates

New Police Officer Graduates from Academy - On Friday, Sept 15, Priscilla Angeloni graduates from the Golden West Police Academy. Priscilla was a jailer with the police department before entering the academy. She has been an outstanding police recruit and is representing Laguna Beach with honor as she has been selected as class president. As class president she will be the keynote speaker for graduation ceremony of Academy Class #155. Welcome Officer Angeloni!

Downtown Specific Plan Update – Review Draft Amendments (Section III, Topic 4) - The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Update on Wed, Sept 20, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Planning Commission will review and discuss MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section III: Issue Statements and Policies, Topic 4 (Re-Use and Intensification) of the existing DSP document. A copy of the draft amendments are available to view on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update project please contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321.