Proposed pepper tree plans proceed: Send in the clones?

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A plan to buy a 28-foot-tall boxed pepper tree to accompany, if not replace, the iconic tree in front of City Hall was uprooted Wednesday by the City Council.

The new plan is to instead buy a tree half the height of the existing tree and plant it on the other side of the center walkway into City Hall. The plan also includes chopping all but 12 feet off of the ailing, existing tree, despite arborists’ recommendations to reduce the tree to 10 feet, if not more.

“If we plant something smaller it eventually will grow into a full-blown pepper tree and we don’t want to take anything away from the existing tree,” said Councilman Steve Dicterow, who served with Mayor Toni Iseman on a fact-finding sub-committee.

The Council also directed staff at the council meeting to investigate cloning, a procedure about which resident Tilde Peterson contacted UC Davis and reported the university would perform the service at a cost to the city of $13,000.

Although not cloning, propagation of trees was successful in the past. Retired Deputy Director of Public Works Vic Hillstead reported in May of 2006 that the city had taken three cuttings from the tree.

Hillstead, at that time City Parks and Building Manager, reported that the cuttings had done “rather well,” according to story, written by this reporter.

Where are the clones? There ought to be clones…

“We just transplanted them into 29-gallon boxes,” said Hillstead at the time, “The rootlings will be used to replace the revered tree in the event it can’t be saved.”

The clones lived in the old city nursery above the Festival of Arts, but no one has been found to date that knows what happened to them when the nursery was closed.

Planted an estimated 135 years ago by homesteader George Rogers, the City Hall pepper tree has been feared at death’s door in the past and has been resuscitated. However, as is often the case, the cure eventually proved worse than the ailment.

Cavities and voids in the multiple-trunked tree were filled year ago with concrete and polyurethane, a practice no longer recommended.

Arborists advised the sub-committee to remove the tree if the city could not guarantee that it would not fall and flatten pedestrians or vehicles.

Attempts to prevent falling by shackling or bracing the tree would kill it, Dicterow said.

How many arborists does it take to change out a pepper tree?

Asked why spend the money on a tree that will replace an unwanted cork pine tree on the other side of the walkway, Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd said, “Don’t ask me.”

In any case, Boyd declared that it was time to quit discussing what to do about the tree and do it.

“How many arborists do we need to consult? How much money do we need to spend?” he asked.

Besides, he said, the white picket fence edging the sides and front of the bisected lawn to keep people out of the danger zone was so not Laguna.

“I’m embarrassed when I walk up to City Hall,” said Boyd.

Purchase of the smaller tree should save the city a chunk of money. The boxed 28-footer the city was contemplating buying was priced at $53,500, including a $15,000 maintenance fee and guarantee. A price for the newly approved the smaller replacement tree will have to be procured.

Reducing the height of the beloved pepper tree will be delayed until research is completed on cloning.