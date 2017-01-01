Children’s Book Fiesta celebrates visual delights of award-winning illustrators at LCAD from Oct 5-26

Laguna College of Art and Design’s (LCAD) BFA Program in Illustration, in conjunction with Chemers Gallery, proudly presents a unique collection of original works from some of the world’s most renowned award-winning children’s book illustrators at their Children’s Book Fiesta, running from Oct 5-26.

The opening reception will be held on Thurs, Oct 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. Admission is free. LCAD invites guests and families to celebrate the visual delights of a child’s imagination.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Giraffe on Hot Air Balloon by Rafael Lopez

Included in the event are original works from the following illustrators: Robin Preiss Glasser (illustrator of the Fancy Nancy series), Mary Grandpré (illustrator of the Harry Potter series), Brett Helquist (illustrator of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events), Jane Dyer, E.B. Lewis, Rafael Lopez, and Gennady Spirin.

LCAD Gallery hours: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Wed through Sun, closed Mon and Tues. For further information, go to www.lcad.edu | 949.376.6000 or contact Bryan Heggie, LCAD gallery director via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by telephone number listed above, ext. 289.