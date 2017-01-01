Print | Email

Children’s Book Fiesta celebrates visual delights of award-winning illustrators at LCAD from Oct 5-26 

Laguna College of Art and Design’s (LCAD) BFA Program in Illustration, in conjunction with Chemers Gallery, proudly presents a unique collection of original works from some of the world’s most renowned award-winning children’s book illustrators at their Children’s Book Fiesta, running from Oct 5-26. 

The opening reception will be held on Thurs, Oct 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. Admission is free. LCAD invites guests and families to celebrate the visual delights of a child’s imagination. 

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Giraffe on Hot Air Balloon by Rafael Lopez

Included in the event are original works from the following illustrators: Robin Preiss Glasser (illustrator of the Fancy Nancy series), Mary Grandpré (illustrator of the Harry Potter series), Brett Helquist (illustrator of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events), Jane Dyer, E.B. Lewis, Rafael Lopez, and Gennady Spirin.

LCAD Gallery hours: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Wed through Sun, closed Mon and Tues. For further information, go to www.lcad.edu | 949.376.6000 or contact Bryan Heggie, LCAD gallery director via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by telephone number listed above, ext. 289.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.