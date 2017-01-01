Print | Email

Countdown to the 9th Annual Girls Night Out Event on Sept 28 benefitting the Boys & Girls Club 

Only nine days until the 9th Annual Girls Night Out soiree of the year on Thurs, Sept 28. This event is exclusively for women and will take place at the spectacular Wilson family home in Laguna Beach. 

From 6 – 9 p.m., ladies will enjoy an evening in a beautiful ocean front home, amazing food, signature cocktails, wine, martinis, shopping, pampering, and fun. In addition to all of that, each lady will go home with a swag bag full of girly goodies.

Only nine days until the famous Girls Night Out event on Sept 28

The Club also has an Opportunity Drawing going on for a $10,000 pair of Rose Gold Diamond, Sapphire, Amethyst and Pink Agate Earrings. Attendees do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place at Girls Night Out. Only 200 tickets will be sold. For tickets, contact Michelle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949)715-7584.

Early bird tickets for the event are selling for $150, and can be purchased on the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach website: http://www.bgclagunabeach.org/. This event is sponsored by Wilson Automotive Group, Winston’s Crown Jewelers, Montage Laguna Beach, Newport Lexus, Starfish, PIMCO, State Street, and Whole Foods.

 

