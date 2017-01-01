Savor a champagne brunch, art, and fun at LOCA Arts Education Annual Meeting at the Sawdust on Sept 24

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to its Annual Meeting on Sun, Sep 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Healy House on the Sawdust Festival grounds. The champagne brunch will feature an informative talk about the current arts landscape in Laguna Beach, as presented by Sian Poeschl, the City Cultural Arts Manager.

Poeschl is coordinating the City’s research and planning phase of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Plan. The plan, undertaken with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, embodies the collective vision and ideas of the community. Poeschl will outline how the plan is being implemented with action oriented research and strategy, and how we can all play our part.

LOCA will also introduce its exciting schedule of art classes, lectures, and workshops for families, residents and visitors to Laguna Beach. To round out the event, there will be opportunity drawings and a sale of jewelry, crafts, hand-decorated art shirts, and hand-printed tote bags.

LOCA Arts Education is a non-profit organization and all proceeds will support LOCA programs. Admission is free to new and renewing members, guests are $20. For a calendar of events, go to LOCAarts.org or call (949)363-4700.

To find the Cultural Arts Plan, go to LagunaBeachCity.net. The Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd. Metered parking is on the street.