Varsity cross-country team says aloha to Hawaii, does well - one athlete comes home with a first-place win

LBHS’s Varsity cross-country girls’ team, under the leadership of coach Steve Lalim, recently traveled to Hawaii for the Iolani Invite at the Kualuoa Ranch.

Laguna’s Evie Cant won first place overall at the meet with a time of 17:37:18 for the three-mile course out of 157 varsity runners. Overall the team of 12 girls came in third place. Sidney Schaefgen, Jessie Rose, Kaitlyn Ryan and Emily Engel also scored.

Submitted photo

Varsity girls (L – R) Jessie Rose, Emily Engel, Kaitlin Ryan, Angelina Dyrnaes, Sierra Read, Evie Cant, Sydney Schaefgen

Girls not pictured who traveled: Hannah Vogel, Whitney Winefordner, Katie Rollins, Isabella Peterson ran in the open race; Grace La Montagne (did not race)