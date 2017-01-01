Laguna’s 21st Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off takes place on Sept 24: It’s doggy dress-up day!

On Sun, Sept 24, Laguna’s 21st Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off is set to take place. This will be a day full of festivities, located at Tivoli Too at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. It’s dog dress-up day…

There are also categories for Most Handsome Male, Prettiest Female, Cutest Baby Pet (under 12 months), Best Costume, Most Gorgeous Senior, and Happiest Pet Rescue.Each category costs $5 to enter.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the fun day will continue until 3 p.m. The range of chilis available will delight and astound your palate, spicing up your life.

2016 winners celebrate their success

There’ll be plenty of libations and lots of entertainment – plus taking part in this event will help out local pet organizations, with benefits going to the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. Laguna Board of REALTORS and Affiliates Charitable Assistance Fund, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets) Laguna Beach, and The Pet Rescue Center.

Here’s a sneak peek at the judges…bribes not accepted…

Pet judges

Dr. Rachel Stanaland: After working as a stock analyst for Investor’s Business Daily, Dr. Rachel Stanaland pursued her love of helping animals to become a veterinarian. Rachel and her husband John share their home with their 100-pound German Shepherd (Zeke), three-pound miniature teacup Yorkie (Dakota) and pet snake (Spike).

Amy Rosencrantz: Dr. Amy Rosencrantz a part of the team at Laguna Beach Animal Hospital. Dr. Rosencrantz has a dog named Forrest, and can be seen at the local beaches enjoying the views with her pup.

Mayor Toni Iseman: Mayor Toni Iseman learned to love cats, dogs and chili in her home state of Nebraska. In 2005 she retired from Orange Coast College after 36 years as an educator.

Bree Rosen: With gigs from stage to teaching voice to writing and directing youth programming for Pacific Symphony, this delirious diva loves her dog, and of course her spouse, her son, her singing, silliness, small scale spectacle, Segways and sumptuous sips of sauvignon...and those are just the sibilants.

Laura Parisi: Laura Parisi is the Elected City Treasurer. Tinkerbell, a seven-year-old Chi mix, came home from college with her daughter and stayed. Laura also performs in the annual Lagunatics show.

Food judges

Richard Burgi: Richard is grateful to be celebrating his 30th year making a living as an actor. He is active in several charitable organizations including the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

Angie Miller: Well-known Laguna resident Angie Miller, owner of two companies, landed in Laguna Beach in 1989. She’s a Certified Master Gardener. Her lovely Golden Retriever is named Georgia.

Tyler Russell: Tyler Russell, 28, founded Laguna’s FM radio station KX 93.5 in 2012, for which he won the “Community Hero Award” the same year. He really likes chili.

Craig Connole: Chef Craig Connole is a hometown guy, but his food is anything but traditional California cuisine. He began cooking professionally in Orange County way back in the 1980s, but he was influenced by creative kitchens in and out of the county.

Barbara Hughston: Barbara is passionate about all things culinary. She is a Healthy Recipe Developer, Cooking Instructor and Former Restaurant Owner/Operator.

Tickets will be sold at the door, $5 for adults, while children under the age of 16 can enter for free. Pet registration will be $5 per pet category.

For more information, visit http://www.LBR-CAF.info