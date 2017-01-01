St. Catherine of Siena school holds a golf tournament & family fun day Oct 6 at Monarch Beach

St. Catherine of Siena School will hold a golf tournament and family fun day on Fri, Oct 6 at Monarch Beach Golf Links.

Golf Tournament options and highlights include: 18 Hole Best-Ball Scramble - $250 / Person - Includes: lunch, on course contests, dinner reception and awards. First tee off time is at 12 p.m. The first check-in time is at 11:45 a.m. 9 Hole Shotgun Scramble - $160 / Person - Includes: tee prizes, on course contests, dinner reception and awards. Shotgun start is at 3 p.m. All players check-in at 2:30 p.m.

Kids Club is for all children not playing golf. They’ll spend the afternoon playing games. $40 per person - Includes: snacks, prizes, contests, awards, and dinner reception. Club games and fun are from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Dinner with families, awards, helicopter ball drop is included. Students playing golf will have early dismissal.

Monarch Beach Golf Links

Adult Dinner is for all adults not playing golf. $50 per person. Spend the time socializing in the reception area located on the 1st tee with music, contest, awards, helicopter ball drop and dinner. Arrive as early as 3:30 p.m. Dinner begins around 5 p.m. and event ends at 7 p.m.

Closest to the Pin Helicopter Ball Drop will be at 6:15 p.m. The prize is a one night stay at the Monarch Beach Resort and a round of golf for two. Tickets are on sale at the front office.

Enjoy 15 percent off your next round at Monarch Beach using promo code “stcath.” Code is valid on any price structure and any day of the week at Monarch Beach. Valid up to a foursome of golf and is a one-time use. To use code, simply book www.monarchbeachgolf.com/book-tee-times/ or download the mobile app (iPhone and android) and enter the code at check out.

For Tickets Purchase & Sponsorship contact: School Office: 949-494-7339 and email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Danica Curran: 949-682-6649 • email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For information on underwriting & sponsorship see the back cover.