Huge come-from-behind win for LBHS surf team at Billabong Junior Tag Team event

Written by Coaches Scott Finn and Alisa Cairns

The Laguna Beach High School Surf Team pulled off a huge come-from-behind victory over San Clemente, Dana Hills and Newport Harbor at Salt Creek last Saturday.

With the sun out and the surf pretty inconsistent and tough, four of the Laguna High School surfers opened the 2017/18 season with a stunning victory. Billabong hosted a Junior team event, inviting the South Coast League High Schools to compete in a tag team format that included three male and one female surfer from each high school team to surf in an hour long heat.

Joseph Schenk, followed by Kelly Smith, a recent transfer student, got things started for Laguna. They were relatively quick getting their waves to allow plenty of time for anchors Travis Booth and Jake Levine. Laguna was down in the bottom, however Travis was able to get a good score and pull Laguna a little closer while they still had Jake, their double whammy surfer, to go.

Most teams used their double whammy early, but Laguna saved theirs to the very end and Jake went to work looking for the right wave to allow for a high score. He was going to need a wave above a 7, nearly an excellent score if Laguna had any hope of finishing somewhere above the bottom.

Jake’s first two attempts weren’t what he was looking for so he had to dig deep on his final ride. As he took off and stood up on the left he claimed it putting up his arms to signal this would be his double whammy ride. He then hit several nice turns and cutbacks and the judges ate it up, throwing him a 7.53 that was doubled.

When the final tally was done and the awards were given out, Laguna was the giant surprise going all the way to first place and edging out San Clemente by .29. For the win Laguna Beach High School was awarded $500 for the team, stuffed backpacks full of prizes and a sweet Surfboard trophy!

With this event being sponsored by Billabong they had a treat having one of their team riders Brazilian WCT surfer Italo Ferreira in town for the Lowers event come down and give out the awards. He also surfed off to the side putting on a clinic with his huge air assault!

Final scores were Laguna Beach High School 24.93; San Clemente High School 24.64;Dana Hills High School 19.87; and Newport Harbor High School 10.11.

A big thank you to the families, friends and teammates who showed up to support the team. Laguna Board riders also participated in a separate tag team Junior event that day and finished second overall with the four-person team made up of almost all of our high school kids as well.

Next up for LBHS will be a non-league event against Aliso Niguel High School at Salt Creek on Friday, Sept 22.