Read to Salsa Maria the Red-Fox English lab and her brother Dempsey at the library

By ALEXIS AMARADIO

Each month, the library hosts their annual “Read to a Dog” event where Salsa Maria, a 14 year old Red-Fox English Labrador Retriever, is accompanied by kids of all ages who read a book and give her a treat afterwards. Salsa Maria has had quite the run coming here every month, and is looking forward to retiring soon, so her brother Dempsey is in training to take her place in becoming the dog of the month.

Salsa Maria and Dempsey are two trained service dogs who have had a history of helping out throughout the community in the past years thanks to their owners Nanci and Jerry Nielsen. They both have dedicated their time to the community with their little helpers Salsa Maria and Dempsey by their side working at the hospital, feeding the homeless, and helping out at therapy organizations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Brother Dempsey and Sister Salsa Maria take turns in between each reading

Nanci and Jerry have lived here for the last 31 years, and met at Saddleback Community College. They shared a fun memory on how they decided to get married there in one the lecture halls, and often go back to stroll down memory lane. They both have always loved to volunteer and when they found the opportunity to attend the “Read to a Dog” event with Salsa Maria and Dempsey, they know it was something special.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Nanci and Jerry love helping the community and look forward to coming to the library each month

Nanci loves the idea of the children reading to the dog stating, “It’s good practice for kids to read because dogs don’t judge if they get something wrong, it gives the kids confidence to keep going.”

Salsa Maria and Dempsey are kind souls, just like their owners, and the library is thrilled to have them each month. Children of all ages, and even adults, can come read to Salsa Maria and her brother Dempsey for fun, or even to practice. For more information on this event or to sign up, visit www.ocpl.org.