“Gen Silent” film on sheds light on discrimination faced by LGBT seniors; panel discussion follows, 9/27

“Gen Silent”, the critically acclaimed documentary by award-winning filmmaker Stu Maddux, follows the stories of six lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender seniors as they age in a healthcare system that can at times be hostile.

The local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is collaborating with Laguna Beach Seniors to screen this important film in the community.

The popular Club Q at the Susi Q is the first and only LGBT Club for Seniors in Orange County, and recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. Life for members isn’t always a piece of cake, however, as they age. Gen Silent will address some of these issues

A free screening will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wed, Sept 27 at The Susi Q Senior Center. A panel discussion with local advocates will follow the film.

Panelists include: Sarah Kasman, Executive Director of Shanti OC; Peg Corley, Executive Director of LGBT Center OC; Larry Ricci, Founder of Club Q at the Susi Q; and Kim O’Dell, Certified Senior Advisor.

“Gen Silent” puts a face on what experts in the film call an epidemic: LGBT seniors are so afraid of discrimination by care providers or bullying by other seniors that many simply go back into the closet. Caregivers, allies, advocates, and healthcare professionals are encouraged to attend.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .The Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third Street. Parking is available in the underground structure, but limited. Carpooling is encouraged.